Israel’s ARKIA launches inaugural flight to Baku – VIDEO
Photo: Israel's Embassy in Azerbaijan
Israeli airline ARKIA has launched its inaugural flight to Baku.
The milestone was highlighted in a post on the Israeli Embassy’s official X page, News.Az reports.
Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ronen Kraus, his deputy Aviv Zel, and Consul Pavel Levin Brenner welcomed the flight at Baku Airport.
“The number of flights is a clear example of the strong relations and close ties between Israel and Azerbaijan,” the embassy post stated.
🇮🇱🇦🇿 Israilin Azərbaycandakı Səfiri Ronen Krausz, Səfirin Müavini @AvivZell və Konsul Pavel Levin Brener ARKIA✈️aviaşirkətinin Bakıya ilk reysini qarşıladılar.— Israel in Azerbaijan (@IsraelinAZ) October 29, 2025
Uçuşların sayı İsrail və Azərbaycan arasında möhkəm münasibətlərin və sıx əlaqələrin bariz nümunəsidir.💪🤝… pic.twitter.com/KP0UJrnhtT