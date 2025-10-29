Israel’s ARKIA launches inaugural flight to Baku – VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli airline ARKIA has launched its inaugural flight to Baku.

The milestone was highlighted in a post on the Israeli Embassy’s official X page, News.Az reports.

Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ronen Kraus, his deputy Aviv Zel, and Consul Pavel Levin Brenner welcomed the flight at Baku Airport.

“The number of flights is a clear example of the strong relations and close ties between Israel and Azerbaijan,” the embassy post stated.

🇮🇱🇦🇿 Israilin Azərbaycandakı Səfiri Ronen Krausz, Səfirin Müavini @AvivZell və Konsul Pavel Levin Brener ARKIA✈️aviaşirkətinin Bakıya ilk reysini qarşıladılar.

Uçuşların sayı İsrail və Azərbaycan arasında möhkəm münasibətlərin və sıx əlaqələrin bariz nümunəsidir.💪🤝… pic.twitter.com/KP0UJrnhtT — Israel in Azerbaijan (@IsraelinAZ) October 29, 2025

