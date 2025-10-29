Yandex metrika counter

Israel’s ARKIA launches inaugural flight to Baku – VIDEO

Photo: Israel's Embassy in Azerbaijan

Israeli airline ARKIA has launched its inaugural flight to Baku.

The milestone was highlighted in a post on the Israeli Embassy’s official X page, News.Az reports.

Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ronen Kraus, his deputy Aviv Zel, and Consul Pavel Levin Brenner welcomed the flight at Baku Airport.

“The number of flights is a clear example of the strong relations and close ties between Israel and Azerbaijan,” the embassy post stated.


