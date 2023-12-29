Israel’s Netanyahu says ‘in contact’ to release hostages held by Hamas

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday he is holding “contacts” to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

“We are in contact until this moment. The situation cannot be detailed, and we are working to recover them all,” Netanyahu said during a meeting with families of the hostages.

He, however, did not provide any further details about the nature of the contacts.

Families of Israelis held captive by Hamas have called for protests on Thursday to pressure the government to work for their release.

Last month, Hamas released 81 Israelis and 24 foreigners under a weeklong humanitarian pause with Israel in return for 240 Palestinian women and children from Israeli jails.

Israel estimates that there are around 130 Israelis still held in Gaza by Palestinian groups.

News.Az