Israel’s Netanyahu vows Hamas will pay for not returning body of hostage Shiri Bibas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on Friday that Israel would hold Hamas accountable for not releasing the body of hostage Shiri Bibas as previously agreed.

"We will act with determination to bring Shiri home along with all our hostages - both living and dead - and ensure Hamas pays the full price for this cruel and evil violation of the agreement," he said in a video statement, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The statement came after Israeli specialists said that one of the four bodies handed over by Hamas on Thursday was an unidentified woman and not Shiri Bibas, whose two sons, Kfir and Ariel were handed over and identified.

News.Az