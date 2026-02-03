Istanbul hosts Azerbaijani Diaspora Youth Unity forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

A forum titled “Azerbaijani Diaspora Youth: Unity and Development” brought together young Azerbaijanis from 28 countries in Istanbul to discuss cooperation, identity, and future initiatives.

The two-day event, co-organized by Azerbaijan’s State Committee on Work with Diaspora and the Federation of Turkish-Azerbaijani Associations (TADEF), gathered 29 diaspora youth participants along with activists from friendly countries, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Speakers highlighted youth engagement, Azerbaijan–Türkiye relations, and the role of the younger generation in strengthening unity across the Turkic world.

The forum also featured discussions, participant presentations, and a video presentation showcasing diaspora projects and youth summer camp programs.

News.Az