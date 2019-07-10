Yandex metrika counter

Istanbul hosts event marking centenary of Azerbaijani diplomacy

Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Istanbul has organized a ceremony in Sariyer on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic service of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The ceremony took place in front of the statue of the national leader in the Heydar Aliyev Park, AzerTag reports.

Employees of the Consulate General laid flowers at the statue.

Participants of the event then visited the Feriköy Cemetery where they put flowers at a memorial plaque to the founders of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

