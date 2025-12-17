Istanbul traffic accident: Seven hurt in Çekmeköy tunnel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Seven people were injured in a chain-reaction traffic accident involving seven vehicles in the Çekmeköy district of Istanbul during the night, according to local media reports.

The crash occurred at around 12:30 a.m. inside the Taşdelen tunnel on the Şile motorway. Two cars traveling toward Şile reportedly collided lightly and came to a stop in the middle of the road. Moments later, five other vehicles, unable to slow down in time, slammed into the stationary cars from behind, News.Az reports, citing Haber Global.

Emergency services, including police, fire crews, and medical teams, were dispatched to the scene following reports of the accident. The injured were given first aid at the scene before being transported to nearby hospitals by ambulance.

Due to the crash, the Şile-bound lane of the Taşdelen tunnel was temporarily closed to traffic, with vehicles diverted to an alternative route. The closure caused long traffic queues in the area.

Traffic flow was restored after the damaged vehicles were removed from the roadway with the help of tow trucks. An investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing.

