Istanbul-Yerevan flight frequency to rise starting March 11, 2026

Türkiye's special representative for normalization with Armenia, Serdar Kilic, announced on X that the number of flights between Türkiye and Armenia is set to increase.

He stated that Turkish Airlines will begin operating regular Istanbul–Yerevan flights starting from March 11, 2026, News.Az reports.

Serdar Kilic described this as a new step toward the normalization of Türkiye–Armenia relations.

News.Az