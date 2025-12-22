Pashinyan: Baku-Yerevan peace will boost ties with Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The signing of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia would open new opportunities to strengthen relations with Russia, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg on Monday.

Putin, in turn, noted that relations between Moscow and Yerevan are continuing to develop, including adjustments to mutual trade turnover figures, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The Russian leader also emphasized that there are strong prospects for cooperation in the energy sector, including joint projects in the field of nuclear energy.

News.Az