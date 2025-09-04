Italian fashion icon Giorgio Armani dies at 91

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani, a global symbol of modern Italian style and elegance, has died at the age of 91, the Armani Group announced on Thursday.

“With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani,” the company said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Armani was celebrated not only for his creative flair but also for his business acumen, running a fashion empire with an annual turnover of approximately €2.3 billion ($2.7 billion). Known as “Re Giorgio” or King Giorgio, he was meticulous, personally overseeing every detail of his collections and business operations, from advertising campaigns to runway presentations.

He had been unwell for some time and missed Milan Men’s Fashion Week in June, the first time in his career that he had skipped one of his own shows.

The Armani Group will set up a funeral chamber in Milan on Saturday and Sunday, followed by a private funeral at a later, unspecified date.

