Italian police probe 13 fashion brands over labor

Italian police visited the headquarters of 13 high-end fashion brands on Wednesday, requesting documents on governance and supply-chain oversight as part of an investigation into alleged worker abuse at subcontractors.

The brands include Dolce & Gabbana, Prada, Versace, Ferragamo, Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, and others. None are currently under investigation, and prosecutors have not imposed court-appointed administration, according to judicial documents reviewed by Reuters, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The probe stems from earlier inspections of Chinese-owned workshops, where police found garments and subcontracting records linked to these brands. Authorities aim to evaluate whether the companies’ compliance and governance systems effectively prevent labor exploitation.

If the companies address any issues after submitting documents, further action may be avoided. Otherwise, Milan prosecutors may take additional precautionary measures.

