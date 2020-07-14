Italian Secretary of State: UN resolutions on occupied territories of Azerbaijan must be implemented

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Armed clashes along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border cause concern over the violation of the ceasefire, and at the same time, grief over human losses that could be prevented."

The due statement came from Gianluca Castaldi, Secretary of State for Parliamentary Relations of the Italian Council of Ministers and a member of the Five Star Movement Party.

The Secretary of State said that the only way to resolve international conflicts for Italy, as enshrined in the Italian Constitution, is through diplomacy: "The principles of territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders of states should be respected, the resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council in 1993 on the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia should be fulfilled, and negotiations should always prevail over military operations.”

Senator Maria Rizzotti, a member of the Italian Senate and deputy chairman of the Italian-Azerbaijani Interparliamentary Friendship Association, said the ongoing armed clashes on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border can rekindle a deadly conflict in the 1990s that killed thousands.

Senator Rizzotti noted that the violation of the ceasefire by the Armenian armed forces is a provocation and we strongly condemn it. She added that the international community must make every effort to end this never-ending war and resume peace talks and that the Italian government must take steps to protect the peoples involved in the war for decades.

"We hope that the UN Security Council resolutions condemning the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia in 1993 and the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders will be observed."

