Italian Visa Center opens in Baku

The Italian Visa Center has been inaugurated today in Baku, News.Az reports.

Italian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Claudio Taffuri addressed the opening ceremony.

Noting that preparations for the opening of the center have been going on for two years, the ambassador said Europe and Italy are the major travel destinations for Azerbaijanis.

The diplomat emphasized that the Center will also issue visas for those wishing to visit Malta, adding that it will also deliver better services to Azerbaijanis here.

Emphasizing that Italy is an important partner of Azerbaijan, the ambassador added: "We are one of the main oil and gas buyers of Azerbaijan. We enjoy cooperation in various fields. We love this country."

News.Az