Fatal accident near Saratov involving children's bus

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The number of injured in a bus crash in Russia's Saratov region has risen to 10.

Emergency services report that the bus was carrying 2 adults and 23 children News.Az reports citing TASS.

The driver died in the crash, but Busargin confirmed there were no deaths among the passengers.

All injured are being treated at the Petrovsk District Hospital. The group was on a school trip from Ershov to Penz.

News.Az