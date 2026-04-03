Uganda Airlines flight makes emergency return after bird strike - PHOTO

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Uganda Airlines announced that one of its flights from Johannesburg to Entebbe was forced to return mid-air on Friday morning after a bird strike damaged the aircraft’s windscreen. The incident prompted an emergency but controlled return to South Africa.

The national carrier said the disruption occurred about 45 minutes after takeoff from OR Tambo International Airport, News.Az reports.

“Our flight from Johannesburg (JNB) to Entebbe (EBB) experienced a disruption approximately 45 minutes after take-off due to a bird strike, which resulted in a shattered windscreen,” the airline stated.

The crew decided to abort the journey and return safely to Johannesburg.

All passengers and crew were unharmed, the airline confirmed.

Source: X social media

“The safety and security of our passengers and staff remain our highest priority,” the airline added.

Images circulating on social media showed significant cracking across a section of the cockpit windscreen, underscoring the severity of the impact.

News.Az