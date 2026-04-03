Azerbaijan, Türkiye launch joint military exercise march - VIDEO/PHOTO

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Azerbaijan and Türkiye have exchanged flags in a ceremony as part of preparations for the upcoming joint Heydar Aliyev–2026 military exercise scheduled to take place in Kars, Türkiye.

An Azerbaijani flag platoon, which departed from the headquarters of the Combined Arms Army, marched from Nakhchivan toward the Sadarak border crossing point at the Umid Bridge over the Araz River. At the same time, a Turkish platoon set out from the city of Kars toward the designated ceremony site, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense .

The flag exchange ceremony was held at the Umid Bridge following the playing of the National Anthem of Azerbaijan and the Independence March of Türkiye.

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense

At an event marking the deployment of military personnel and equipment to the training area, Combined Arms Army Commander Lieutenant General Kanan Seyidov delivered remarks highlighting the significance of the joint exercise and wishing participants success.

Following the ceremony, units designated to take part in the exercise departed from Nakhchivan.

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense

The exercise aims to plan and conduct joint operations in line with modern warfare principles, ensure effective interoperability, facilitate the exchange of experience in comprehensive combat support, and enhance the knowledge and skills of personnel.

According to the exercise plan, combat operations under various conditions and the execution of special tasks will be carried out.

News.Az