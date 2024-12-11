Italy, France to experience major transport disruptions due to strikes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Transport services in Italy and France are set to experience significant disruptions as workers launch a series of strikes over economic policies and labor rights, coinciding with the busy holiday travel season.

In Italy, a 24-hour general strike scheduled for Dec. 13 will impact airline, rail, and public transport services nationwide, News.az reports, citing foreign media. Ferry operations to Sicily and Sardinia, as well as motorway toll booth services, may also experience delays and cancellations.Italy’s major airports will be affected by a 24-hour strike by TechnoSky air navigation staff, while air traffic controllers plan a shorter strike on Dec. 15.Leading transport unions are supporting the actions, which are part of broader protests against government policies accused of increasing social inequalities.Italian commuters also face additional strikes in the coming weeks. A four-hour public transport strike is planned for Jan. 10, likely affecting buses, trams, metro lines, and water buses in cities.Florence’s rail network will see disruptions on Jan. 12, while tram services in the city could face delays on Jan. 25 due to planned protests.In France, train services will be disrupted starting today, with no fixed end date.Workers from major railway unions are protesting the state rail company SNCF’s privatization of regional routes. High-speed TGV, international, and regional TER trains are expected to be impacted, with schedules updated 48 hours in advance.French dockworkers will also strike on Dec. 9-10, potentially delaying port operations. Meanwhile, easyJet staff have announced ongoing strikes until Dec. 16 over plans to close the airline’s Toulouse hub.Travelers are advised to check schedules and confirm services before departure, as strikes are likely to affect holiday travel plans in both countries.

