Italy orders Meta to suspend WhatsApp terms blocking rival AI

Italy’s antitrust authority (AGCM) has ordered Meta to suspend WhatsApp terms that could block rival AI chatbots, amid an investigation into the company’s possible abuse of its dominant position.

The regulator said Meta’s policies could limit “output, market access, or technical development” in the AI chatbot sector, potentially harming consumers. The probe, which began in July 2025, was expanded in November to cover WhatsApp’s business platform, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“These contractual conditions completely exclude Meta AI’s competitors in the AI chatbot services market from the WhatsApp platform,” the watchdog said.

Meta called the decision “fundamentally flawed,” stating that the surge of AI chatbots has strained systems not designed to handle them. European regulators, including the European Commission, are coordinating to address the issue, reflecting the EU’s tougher stance on Big Tech compared with the U.S.

