WhatsApp says Russia restricting service after slowdowns

WhatsApp said on Tuesday that Russian authorities are restricting access to its service, after thousands of users reported outages and slowdowns across the country.

The complaint came after Russia’s communications regulator Roskomnadzor repeated warnings that it could fully block WhatsApp unless it complies with Russian law. The regulator said it is taking steps to gradually restrict the messaging platform, accusing it of being used for terrorism-related activities and fraud, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

WhatsApp rejected the claims, saying the restrictions threaten the right to private, end-to-end encrypted communication for more than 100 million Russians, especially ahead of the holiday season.

“WhatsApp is deeply embedded in daily life in Russia,” a company spokesperson said, adding that pushing users toward less secure, state-backed platforms would reduce public safety.

Russia has already limited some calls on WhatsApp and Telegram, while blocking or restricting other foreign platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube. Authorities are promoting a state-backed messaging app, MAX, which critics warn could enable user surveillance—an accusation the government denies.

