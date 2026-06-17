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Italy set to reopen embassy in Tehran this Friday

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Italy set to reopen embassy in Tehran this Friday
Creator: lucagavagna | Credit: lucagavagna

Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said during a parliamentary question session on Wednesday that Italy will reopen its embassy in Tehran on Friday after Iran and the United States reached an agreement to end the war in the Middle East.

Premier Giorgia Meloni's government has already said Italy is willing to take part in an international naval mission for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, News.Az reports, citing ANSA.

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News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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