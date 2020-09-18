Italy to assist in attracting EU companies for cooperation with Azerbaijan

Italy will assist in attracting the EU companies for cooperation with Azerbaijan, Italy-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (ITAZERCOM) President Manuela Traldi said.

Traldi made the statement at the EU-Azerbaijan business forum 2020-2022 held online, Trend reports on Sept.18.

"This unique opportunity will be presented to everyone who is interested in implementing projects and cooperating with Azerbaijan," the president said. "The most important in the development of cooperation is the business-to-business format, which is becoming more wildly used and improved in the country".

Traldi also stressed that Azerbaijani companies are rapidly developing.

The purpose of the video conference is to highlight the importance of EU-Azerbaijan economic cooperation, investment opportunities for EU companies.

The forum is attended by officials, representatives of the Azerbaijani government, as well as companies from Azerbaijan and the European Union.

