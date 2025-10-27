Yandex metrika counter

Ivory Coast's 83-year-old Ouattara re-elected as president

Photo credit; dailytrust.com

Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara has secured a fourth term, winning 89.77 percent of the vote in an election where his two main rivals were excluded, the electoral commission announced on Monday.

Nearly nine million voters were eligible to cast their ballots on Saturday in the world’s top cocoa-producing nation, which has largely resisted coups and jihadist attacks plaguing much of West Africa, News.Az reports citing foreign media.


