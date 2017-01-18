Yandex metrika counter

Jack Nicholson done with acting after 60-year career

Jack Nicholson basically has retired after 60 years onscreen.

The 79-year-old legendary actor - who is arguably most famous for his role in The Shining - is 'basically retired', according to his Easy Rider co-star Peter Fonda, 76, Daily Mail reports.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper at a BAFTA Tea Party event in Los Angeles, he said: 'I think he is ­basically retired. I don't want to speak for him but he has done a lot of work and he has done very well as a person financially.

'Sometimes ­people have a reason that you don't know, and it's not for me to ask. I don't call him up and say, ''Johnny,'' I call him Johnny Hop, ''What are you doing?'' I would say, ''How are you, how do you feel?''

Throughout his illustrious career, Nicholson was nominated for 12 Academy Awards, winning three.

