January inflation: Cost of food, transport rises in Georgia

Last month prices increased 4.2 percent for food and non-alcoholic beverages.

According to agenda.ge, prices for the following were substantially higher:

Vegetables - (22.4 percent)

Fruits - (8.9 percent)

Milk, cheese and eggs - (3.1 percent)

Oils and fats - (3.1 percent)

Fish - (2.8 percent)

Meat - (2.5 percent)

Transport-related costs rose 7.2 percent in January, and prices were substantially higher for the following subgroups:

Operation of personal transport equipment (10.1 percent)

Vehicles (4.9 percent)

Georgia’s monthly inflation rates amounted to 2.9 percent in January, while the annual inflation rate (Consumer Price Index change) increased 3.9 percent, reported Geostat.

News.Az

