Yandex metrika counter

January inflation: Cost of food, transport rises in Georgia

  • World
  • Share
January inflation: Cost of food, transport rises in Georgia

Last month prices increased 4.2 percent for food and non-alcoholic beverages.

According to agenda.ge, prices for the following were substantially higher:

    Vegetables - (22.4 percent)
    Fruits - (8.9 percent)
    Milk, cheese and eggs - (3.1 percent)
    Oils and fats - (3.1 percent)
    Fish - (2.8 percent)
    Meat - (2.5 percent)

Transport-related costs rose 7.2 percent in January, and prices were substantially higher for the following subgroups:

    Operation of personal transport equipment (10.1 percent)
    Vehicles (4.9 percent)

Georgia’s monthly inflation rates amounted to 2.9 percent in January, while the annual inflation rate (Consumer Price Index change) increased 3.9 percent, reported Geostat.

News.Az

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      