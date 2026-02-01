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Humanoid
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Humanoid robots are set to begin handling baggage at a major Japanese airport in an experimental trial aimed at easing severe labour shortages and coping with record passenger demand.29 Apr 2026-16:40
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Tesla is ramping up its investment plans to more than $25 billion, intensifying investor debate over whether its ambitious bets on artificial intelligence, robotaxis, and humanoid robotics can deliver future returns.23 Apr 2026-17:58
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In a striking fusion of athletics and cutting-edge technology, the Beijing Half Marathon featured a historic spectacle on April 19, 2026, as humanoid robots joined human runners on the course.19 Apr 2026-16:13
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Beijing is set to host a striking display of next-generation robotics as more than 300 humanoid machines prepare to run a half-marathon—offering a glimpse into how far the technology has come, and how far it still has to go.18 Apr 2026-09:15
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Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory, its largest production base, could in the future be used to manufacture humanoid robots, according to the company’s China president, who said the facility’s manufacturing efficiency and innovation capacity could support CEO Elon Musk’s ambitions to rapidly commercialise the technology.15 Apr 2026-12:32
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Chinese humanoid robots are emerging as the preferred choice for international partners, driven by rapid technological progress, strong availability and competitive pricing, according to a European robotics expert.15 Apr 2026-02:59
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On Thursday, Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and the world’s richest person, announced that Tesla could finalize the 'tape-out' of its next-generation AI6 chip by December.19 Mar 2026-20:44
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BMW Group's Leipzig plant has become the first in Europe to host a humanoid robot pilot, as the German automaker expands on lessons from its Spartanburg facility and collaborates with Hexagon Robotics to test the AEON robot in battery assembly and component manufacturing.
27 Feb 2026-19:18
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