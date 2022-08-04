Japan announces another aid package for Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

The government of Japan has announced another package of military assistance for Ukraine.

The aid package includes vans and drones, the Japanese Defense Ministry said in a statement on Thursday, News.Az reports citing Ukrainian media.

“In response to a request from the Ukrainian side, we will provide new civilian vans to the Ukrainian government. We will also hand over additional small drones,” the ministry said.

Earlier, the Japanese government provided body armor, helmets, protective masks, protective clothing and small drones to Ukraine.

News.Az

