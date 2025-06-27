Japan executes ‘Twitter killer’ for 2017 serial murders

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japan has carried out its first execution since 2022, putting to death Takahiro Shiraishi, the man behind the infamous 2017 "Twitter killer" case that shocked the nation.

Shiraishi, then 30, lured his victims - most of them young women between the ages of 15 and 26 - to his apartment, before strangling and dismembering them, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The killings came to light in October 2017, when police found body parts in the Japanese city of Zama, near Tokyo, when they were searching for one of the victims.

Shiraishi later admitted to murdering nine suicidal victims and revealed that he got acquainted with them on Twitter, the social media platform now known as X.

He then told them he could help them die, and in some cases claimed he would kill himself alongside them.

His Twitter profile contained the words: "I want to help people who are really in pain. Please DM [direct message] me anytime."

Nine dismembered bodies were found in coolers and tool boxes when officers visited his flat, which was dubbed by media outlets as a "house of horrors".

While prosecutors sought the death penalty for Shiraishi, his lawyers argued for the lesser charge of "murder with consent", claiming his victims had given their permission to be killed.

They also called for an assessment of his mental state.

Shiraishi later disputed his own defence team's version of events and said he killed without the victims' consent.

Hundreds of people showed up at his verdict hearing in December 2020, when he was sentenced to death.

The murders also prompted a change by Twitter, which amended its rules to state users should not "promote or encourage suicide or self-harm".

