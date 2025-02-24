Japan faces continued snowstorm warnings and avalanches

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japan is preparing for more heavy snow following a two-week whiteout, with the country's weather agency issuing warnings about the risk of avalanches and icy roads.

The country's regions facing the Sea of Japan experience heavy snowfall every year and are home to many ski resorts, drawing a growing number of tourists from abroad, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

But several cities have seen record snowfall this month, causing traffic disruption and fatalities.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said Monday more snowfall is expected in Niigata, Ishikawa and Nagano prefectures, as well as in some western regions including Hiroshima and Shimane prefectures.

The agency also warned people to stay vigilant of avalanches, icy roads and freezing of water pipes in those areas.

By 10:00 am (0100 GMT) on Monday, the northern Aomori City recorded five metres (16 feet) of snow, Niigata's Uonuma recorded 3.81 metres, and Tadami in Fukushima prefecture recorded 3.13 metres, according to the JMA.

News.Az