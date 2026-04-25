Washington lets Maduro use Venezuelan funds for legal fees

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In a surprising development, U.S. authorities have permitted former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, to use Venezuelan assets to cover their legal fees as they face drug trafficking charges in a New York court, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Bloomberg News reported on Saturday that this decision removes a major obstacle that had stalled the trial proceedings for weeks.

Overcoming the “fair trial” dilemma

This US retreat comes after legal proceedings stalled following the arrest of Maduro and his wife in early January. The arrests occurred during a raid by US forces in the capital, Caracas.

US officials had initially barred the couple from accessing any Venezuelan funds, arguing that doing so would undermine the effectiveness of economic sanctions imposed on the former Venezuelan regime.

However, the defense team considered this ban a blatant violation of the right to a fair trial and therefore demanded the dismissal of the entire indictment. It appears that the legal pressure bore fruit during a hearing held last March. During this hearing, Federal Judge Alvin Hellerstein raised legitimate questions about the inconsistency of the American position, pointing out that Washington still maintains trade relations with Venezuela. This weakens the argument for the financial embargo on the defense.

Amended licenses and resumption of the trial

On Friday evening, Jay Clayton, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Manhattan, formally notified the court that the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) had issued amended licenses. These licenses allow the couple to use Venezuelan funds to cover their legal defense expenses.

Clayton confirmed that once the funding issue was resolved, Maduro and his wife agreed to withdraw their motion to dismiss the case. This paves the way for the resumption of the landmark trial.

With this decision, the case enters a new phase of legal wrangling in Manhattan. Observers are watching to see how the availability of substantial financial resources for the defense will affect the course of the charges against Maduro, as Washington insists on completing the legal case against the former Venezuelan regime despite ongoing diplomatic and legal complexities.

News.Az