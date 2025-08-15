Japan monitors Alaska summit, backs Trump’s Ukraine ceasefire efforts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japan is closely following the Alaska summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, supporting Trump’s initiatives for a Ukraine ceasefire and hoping for constructive dialogue from Russia.

The Japanese government is closely following the Russian-American summit, which is scheduled to take place in Alaska on August 15, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"Our country is following this meeting with great attention," he said, adding that the summit, the first since the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine, will have a great impact "on important international issues."

He reiterated that Tokyo welcomes and supports the initiatives of US President Donald Trump aimed at a ceasefire in Ukraine, and again expressed hope for a "positive approach from Russia" in the upcoming negotiations.

Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said the leaders will focus on discussing options for achieving a long-term peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. The Kremlin expects that the next meeting between Putin and Trump will take place on Russian territory, Ushakov stressed.

News.Az