Japan plans massive greenhouse gas emissions cuts by 2040

By 2035, emissions are planned to be reduced by 60% compared to 2013 levels.These decisions were announced at a meeting with representatives of the Ministry of the Environment and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.It is reported that some government experts proposed setting more ambitious goals for reducing emissions of gases that contribute to global warming.However, these proposals were not supported by the cabinet.As part of this program, the main focus will be on reducing greenhouse gas emissions in industry, where a reduction of 74-83% by 2040 compared to 2013 levels is planned.In addition, the Japanese authorities promised to completely stop greenhouse gas emissions in industry, transport and the household sector by 2050.After receiving official approval, this program will be presented in February 2025 at the UN conference.

