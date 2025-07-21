Japan PM Ishiba vows to stay despite election setback

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japan’s ruling coalition, led by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, suffered a major blow in Sunday’s upper house elections, losing its majority. However, Ishiba said he has no plans to resign, pledging to focus on critical trade negotiations with the United States despite mounting pressure.

The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its junior partner Komeito secured only 47 seats, falling short of the 50 needed to maintain control of the 248-seat upper house. The opposition Constitutional Democratic Party gained 22 seats, further weakening Ishiba’s coalition, which already lost its lower house majority last year, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

“I solemnly accept this harsh result,” Ishiba told reporters at LDP headquarters. “My priority now is trade talks and economic stability.”

The election highlighted growing voter dissatisfaction over rising living costs, especially soaring rice prices, and political scandals that have tarnished the LDP’s image. The right-wing Sanseito party, led by Sohei Kamiya, capitalized on anti-immigration sentiment and a “Japanese First” message, winning 14 seats, up from just one previously.

Sanseito, which gained popularity during the pandemic by promoting conspiracy theories and opposing vaccines, has shifted Japan’s political discourse to the right. Analysts say Ishiba’s relatively moderate stance compared to former PM Shinzo Abe alienated conservative voters.

Historically, three previous LDP leaders resigned within two months after losing upper house majorities. Political observers speculate potential leadership bids from Sanae Takaichi, Takayuki Kobayashi, or Shinjiro Koizumi, should Ishiba’s grip on power weaken further.

“Ishiba is seen as not conservative enough,” said Jeffrey Hall, a lecturer in Japanese Studies. “Sanseito’s success shows how far-right rhetoric is cutting into LDP’s base.”

Japan faces significant economic headwinds, a cost-of-living crisis, and ongoing trade negotiations with Washington amid fears of new U.S. tariffs. Despite the election setback, markets remained stable, with the yen strengthening on global exchanges, suggesting investors had already priced in the outcome.

Immigration remains a contentious issue in Japan, with record numbers of tourists and foreign residents adding to local frustrations over rising costs. Last week, Ishiba’s administration announced a new task force targeting crimes and issues involving foreign nationals, aiming to appease voters concerned about immigration.

News.Az