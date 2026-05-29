Japan population crisis deepens with record decline

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japan’s population fell by a record 2.5 percent over a five-year period, according to census data released on Friday, as the world’s fourth-largest economy continues to grapple with serious demographic challenges, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

A preliminary count from Japan’s national census, which is conducted every five years, showed that the population declined to 123 million people in 2025. This figure represents a drop of more than three million compared to the last survey carried out in 2020.

The decrease was the largest since the survey began in 1920, and it was more than three times greater than the decline recorded between 2015 and 2020.

“The data once again confirmed the population decline in our nation is deepening,” top government spokesman Minoru Kihara told reporters.

Japan is known for having one of the world’s lowest birth rates, alongside a rapidly ageing population.

While increased immigration is often discussed as a possible solution to Japan’s shrinking population, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is instead advocating for stricter policies regarding the inflow of foreigners.

Official statistics also showed that the number of births in Japan declined for the tenth consecutive year in 2025, with a total of 705,809 babies born.

In recent years, central and local government authorities have attempted—though with limited success—to encourage marriage and childbirth. These efforts have included initiatives such as launching dating apps, increasing child-rearing allowances, and subsidising parental leave.

News.Az