Japan reaffirms commitment to stable relations with China

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba affirmed his agreement with Chinese President Xi Jinping to foster mutually beneficial and stable relations, News.az reports citing foreign media .

This came during Ishiba's meeting with the Chinese President on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum Summit held in Lima, the capital of Peru.The Japanese Prime Minister expressed concern over China's maritime activities and requested that the Chinese President lift the ban on importing Japanese seafood.For his part, President Xi expressed his country's hope that Japan would address a number of key issues that China has concerns over.This marks the first meeting between the Japanese Prime Minister, who assumed office in October, and the Chinese President.

News.Az