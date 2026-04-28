Japan's crude tanker navigates Hormuz for the first time since conflict

Japan's crude tanker navigates Hormuz for the first time since conflict

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A Japanese crude tanker passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, marking the first such transit since the onset of the Middle East conflict.

The very large crude carrier (VLCC), owned by Japanese refiner Idemitsu, successfully transited the strait after departing Ras Tanura Anchorage of Saudi Arabia on April 17, according to MarineTraffic data.

The vessel had been in Saudi Arabia since late February, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Panama-flagged ship is carrying 2 million barrels of Saudi crude oil.

The first Japanese liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker had transited the strait earlier this month.

Japan procures about 90% of its energy supplies from the Gulf and was among the first countries to release oil from its strategic reserves.

The Strait of Hormuz -- through which roughly one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas flows -- has faced major disruptions since early March after the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran on Feb. 28. The war is currently on a halt and efforts to end it permanently are underway.

News.Az