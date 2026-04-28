US warship blocks oil tanker bound for Iranian port

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A U.S. warship stopped a crude oil tanker from heading toward an Iranian port over the weekend, according to an announcement made by United States Central Command (CENTCOM), marking the latest enforcement action under an ongoing blockade.

“Guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG-115) enforces the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports against M/T Stream after it attempted to sail to an Iranian port,” CENTCOM said in a statement posted on the U.S. social media platform X, News.Az reports.

CENTCOM stated that the incident occurred on Sunday but did not release additional details, including the exact location of the encounter or how it determined that the vessel, identified as the M/T Stream, was en route to an Iranian port.

Guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) enforces the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports against M/T Stream after it attempted to sail to an Iranian port, April 26. pic.twitter.com/mPCIp5rLlO — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 28, 2026

The M/T Stream is classified as a crude oil tanker, according to tracking data from the MarineTraffic website.

News.Az