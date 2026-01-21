Yandex metrika counter

Japan's Tokyo stocks fall for fifth straight day

  • Economics
  • Share
Japan's Tokyo stocks fall for fifth straight day
Photo: Bloomberg

Tokyo stocks ended lower on Wednesday, with the benchmark Nikkei index posting its fifth consecutive decline amid concerns over escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and Europe regarding Greenland.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average closed down 216.46 points, or 0.41%, at 52,774.64, marking its first five-day losing streak since January 2025, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The broader Topix index fell 35.90 points, or 0.99%, to 3,589.70.

During the session, the Nikkei briefly dropped nearly 800 points following sharp declines in U.S. markets overnight, driven by worries over potential global economic risks from President Donald Trump’s threat to impose tariffs on eight European countries as part of his Greenland ambitions.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      