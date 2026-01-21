Japan's Tokyo stocks fall for fifth straight day

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average closed down 216.46 points, or 0.41%, at 52,774.64, marking its first five-day losing streak since January 2025, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The broader Topix index fell 35.90 points, or 0.99%, to 3,589.70.

During the session, the Nikkei briefly dropped nearly 800 points following sharp declines in U.S. markets overnight, driven by worries over potential global economic risks from President Donald Trump’s threat to impose tariffs on eight European countries as part of his Greenland ambitions.