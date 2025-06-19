Japan sending two military planes for possible evacuations from Middle East

Japan sending two military planes for possible evacuations from Middle East

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japan is sending two military planes to East Africa for a possible operation to evacuate its nationals from the Middle East amid mounting hostilities between Iran and Israel, Defense Minister Gen Nakatani said Thursday.

The two C-2 transport airplanes of the Self-Defense Forces (SDF) airplanes with about 120 crew members will fly to an SDF base in the Horn of Africa nation of Djibouti and be on standby there, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The decision was taken following a request from Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya.

The planes are likely to leave Japan on Saturday.

"The situation in the Middle East has become more strained as Israel and Iran continue tit-for-tat attacks," Nakatani said.

He stressed that the government "is still at the preparatory stage for a possible transportation" of Japanese citizens.

The ministry is seeking to confirm how many of the about 280 Japanese nationals in Iran and 1,000 in Israel want to flee the countries.

Japan is also planning to evacuate by bus around 90 nationals and their family members from Iran’s capital Tehran to neighboring Azerbaijan while also offering those living in Israel the option of bus evacuation to Jordan.

News.Az