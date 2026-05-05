Where is Elliott Yamin now? His life 20 years after Idol

Where is Elliott Yamin now? His life 20 years after Idol

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Elliott Yamin is returning to American Idol for a special 20th anniversary reunion of Season 5, nearly two decades after finishing third in the competition behind Taylor Hicks and Katharine McPhee.

Since his breakout moment in 2006, Yamin has remained active in music. He gained major success with his hit single “Wait for You,” which reached No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100. Today, he continues performing as a vocalist with the Lao Tizer Band, a jazz-influenced group known for live shows, while also maintaining his solo career. His last solo album was released in 2015, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Beyond music, Yamin has faced and managed personal health challenges. He is 90% deaf in his right ear due to severe childhood ear infections. At age 16, he was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes, a condition he has spoken openly about, describing the initial adjustment as difficult but ultimately manageable with treatment.

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In his personal life, Yamin is also a father. He has a daughter, Camilla, born in 2020, and has shared glimpses of his family life on social media.

His return to the Idol stage, alongside fellow Season 5 contestants like Kellie Pickler, Paris Bennett and Bucky Covington, marks a nostalgic moment for fans of one of the show’s most memorable seasons.

News.Az