Timberwolves edge Spurs as Edwards makes surprise return

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Anthony Edwards scored 18 points in a surprising return from injury as the Minnesota Timberwolves overcame a dominant defensive performance by Victor Wembanyama to defeat the San Antonio Spurs 104-102 in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals on Monday night.

Wembanyama finished with 11 points, 15 rebounds, and set an NBA postseason record with 12 blocks, News.Az reports, citing AP.

He became just the third player in playoff history to record a triple-double that includes blocks since the league began officially tracking them in the 1973-74 season.

San Antonio narrowed the gap to 104-102 after Devin Vassell came up with a steal, leading to a layup by Dylan Harper with 31 seconds left. After Julius Randle missed for Minnesota, Julian Champagnie had a chance to win it but missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer. The loss marked only San Antonio’s second defeat in its last 17 home series openers.

Randle led the Timberwolves with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Harper scored 18 points, while Champagnie and Stephon Castle each contributed 17 for the Spurs.

Edwards had been expected to miss at least the first two games after suffering a bone bruise and hyperextending his left knee on April 25 during Game 4 of Minnesota’s first-round series against Denver. Instead, he made an early return, stepping up with Donte DiVincenzo (torn right Achilles tendon) and Ayo Dosunmu (right calf soreness) sidelined due to injuries.

Oddsmakers had low expectations for Edwards’ impact, with the Spurs closing as 10.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. According to ESPN Research, the win ties for Minnesota’s second-largest playoff upset in franchise history.

After hitting a step-back 3-pointer early in the game, Edwards turned toward the Spurs bench and shouted, “I’m back! I’m back!”

He backed it up.

Edwards did not start the game, entering with 6:53 remaining in the first quarter and Minnesota trailing 11-8. He shot 8-for-13 in 25 minutes.

Game 2 is scheduled for Wednesday in San Antonio.

Wembanyama recorded seven blocks in the first half alone. The NBA Defensive Player of the Year began the game by rejecting consecutive driving layups from Terrence Shannon Jr. He followed that with another block on Rudy Gobert at the rim two minutes later.

Late in the third quarter, Wembanyama initially missed blocking Bones Hyland’s floater with his left hand but recovered mid-air to swat it away with his right, marking his 10th block of the game.

News.Az