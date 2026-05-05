Gunfire near National Mall: Secret service shoots armed man after confrontation" - VIDEO

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On Monday, United States Secret Service personnel responded to an officer-involved shooting near the Washington Monument at 15th Street and Independence Avenue.

According to Secret Service Deputy Directorc, the incident began when a suspect opened fire after being confronted by officers, prompting law enforcement to return fire and shoot the individual, News.Az reports, citing Deutsche Welle.

The confrontation resulted in additional casualties. A bystander was reportedly struck by the suspect; while their exact condition was not immediately confirmed, local fire department officials reported transporting an adult male to the hospital. A teenage male was also treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The shooting triggered a brief lockdown of the White House, where President Donald Trump was attending a meeting at the time. Although Vice President JD Vance’s motorcade had passed through the area shortly before the gunfire erupted, officials indicated there is no evidence he was the intended target. This incident follows a separate security breach just over a week ago, in which a gunman attempted to storm the White House Correspondents' Association dinner and wounded an officer.

News.Az