Japan stun Brazil with 3-2 comeback in international friendly

Japan achieved a historic 3-2 victory over Brazil in an international friendly at Ajinomoto Stadium, marking its first-ever win against the five-time world champions.

Brazil dominated early, taking a 2-0 lead in the first half with goals from Paulo Henrique in the 26th minute and Gabriel Martinelli in the 32nd, News.Az reports.

However, Japan mounted a remarkable comeback in the second half.

Takumi Minamino opened the scoring for Japan in the 52nd minute, followed by Keito Nakamura equalizing in the 62nd minute.

Ayase Ueda completed the turnaround with a decisive goal in the 71st minute, sealing a memorable victory for Japan.

