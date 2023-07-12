Japan to supply Ukraine with drone detection system

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister Kishida Fumio said that Japan will transfer a drone detection system to Ukraine, News.Az reports citing Japanese media.

Kishida announced the transfer of the system during a speech at the NATO summit.

It is noted that in March, Kishida visited Ukraine and told President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky that Japan would allocate $30 million in aid for non-lethal defense equipment through the NATO trust fund.

This fund will be used to transfer a drone detection system.

In a speech on Wednesday, Kishida noted that the international community is at a historic turning point. Referring to the Group of Seven agreement at the May summit in Japan to resolutely oppose any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force, he pledged that Japan would further strengthen cooperation with other countries to maintain and strengthen the international order based on the rule of law.

The Japanese leader also noted that the security of Europe and the Indo-Pacific region are inseparable. He expressed his determination to work to strengthen ties between NATO and its four partners in the Asia-Pacific region - Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

