Japan vows diplomatic push to uphold Israel-Iran ceasefire

Japan will intensify its diplomatic efforts to ensure the successful implementation of the ceasefire between Israel and Iran, Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said Monday during talks in Tokyo with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Jasem Al Budaiwi.

"Japan will continue to make all necessary diplomatic efforts to ensure that the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran is steadily implemented and that avenues for dialogue are reopened," Iwaya stated, according to a release from Japan’s Foreign Ministry, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The two sides also discussed global energy security, with Iwaya urging stronger political and economic ties and expressing hope that the GCC would contribute to stabilizing oil markets.

Al Budaiwi underscored the importance of dialogue to preserve regional stability, reaffirming the GCC’s commitment to peace efforts.

Both parties voiced concern over threats to maritime security and attacks on oil infrastructure, pledging continued cooperation for Middle East stability.

The conflict between Israel and Iran broke out on June 13 after Israeli airstrikes on Iranian sites killed over 900 people. Iran responded with missile and drone attacks, and the U.S. intervened with strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. A U.S.-brokered ceasefire took effect on June 24.

News.Az