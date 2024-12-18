Japanese startup fails to launch rocket for second time - VIDEO

The Kairos No. 2 rocket, a Japanese commercial rocket carrying a set of satellites, is launched from Space Port Kii in Kushimoto town, western Japan Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. (Kyodo News via AP)

Japanese startup Space One Co. suffered a setback on Wednesday as its rocket failed during a launch for the second time, hampering its goal of becoming the first private company in Japan to send a satellite into orbit.

The 18-meter-long solid-fuel Kairos No. 2 rocket lifted off from Space Port Kii in Kushimoto, Wakayama Prefecture, the country's only commercial spaceport, but the company said it aborted the rocket midflight, News.Az reports, citing Japanese media. Space One was able to separate the first stage of the three-stage rocket and the payload fairing from the second stage, but decided to "discontinue the flight" about 20 minutes after liftoff, it said.According to the local coast guard, there were no immediate reports of injuries due to any rocket fragments falling into the sea.The launch, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, was postponed twice due to strong winds. The rocket was carrying five satellites owned by entities including the Taiwan Space Agency and Japanese firms Space Cubics LLC and Terra Space Inc.A successful deployment of the satellites would have marked a major step forward for Japan's aspirations in the space sector at a time when global demand to place satellites in orbit is growing, experts say.In the Tokyo-based firm's first attempt in March, the rocket exploded shortly after liftoff following the transmission of a self-destruct order. It said the failure occurred due to the incorrect calculation of rocket propulsion.Space One was set up in 2018 by Canon Electronics Inc., IHI Aerospace Co. and other entities seeking to commercialize space delivery services by lowering costs and offering regular rocket launches.The Japanese enterprise, which also operates Space Port Kii, is aiming to achieve the shortest lead times in the world, with launches taking place within a year of the finalization of contracts with customers. It is targeting 30 rocket launches per year by the 2030s.

