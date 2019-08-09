Yandex metrika counter

Japan's Empress Emeritus Michiko diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer

Japan’s Empress Emeritus Michiko is to have surgery after being diagnosed with an early-stage breast cancer, Reuters reported.

Former Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko stepped down in April after three decades in their roles.

An official of the Imperial Household Agency was not immediately available to comment.

