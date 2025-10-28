Japan’s Prime Minister to nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will nominate US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, the White House confirmed on Tuesday.

Takaichi met Trump in Tokyo to discuss economic and security matters, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Speaking to reporters, she said, “In such a short period of time, the world started to enjoy more peace. I myself was so impressed and inspired by you, Mr. President.”

Trump, who returned to power in January, has emphasized his role in ending multiple global conflicts and has previously been nominated for the Nobel by countries including Pakistan, Azerbaijan, and Cambodia.

During the meeting, Trump praised the US-Japan relationship, calling it stronger than ever before. “I have always had a great love of Japan and a great respect for Japan. This will be a relationship that will be stronger than ever,” he said, pledging unwavering support to Tokyo.

Trump also acknowledged Japan’s increasing military capacity and noted that Washington has received orders for a “very large amount of new military equipment.” He added that bilateral trade has reached historical levels and a new trade deal is in preparation.

Takaichi highlighted the goal of a “new golden age” in the Japan-US alliance, aiming for stronger, more prosperous, and more secure ties. She emphasized diplomacy to protect Japan’s national interests and expressed readiness to advance cooperation with Washington toward a free and open Indo-Pacific.

News.Az