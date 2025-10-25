Thai PM to sign Cambodia ceasefire deal, cuts ASEAN trip short after royal death

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thailand's prime minister will visit Malaysia on Saturday to sign a ceasefire agreement with Cambodia and meet with U.S. President Donald Trump. However, he will shorten his participation in the ASEAN Summit due to the passing of the Thai Queen Mother Sirikit.

Foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations were meeting on Saturday at the start of a weekend of global diplomacy in Kuala Lumpur, with teams from the United States and China holding trade talks alongside the summit, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Trump is due to arrive on Sunday morning for the first stop of his trip through Asia, and was set to watch Cambodia and Thailand sign a broader ceasefire deal after he helped broker an end to a deadly five-day border conflict in July.

Dozens of people were killed and around 300,000 were temporarily displaced in the most intense fighting between the Southeast Asian neighbours in recent history.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul will arrive in Malaysia on Saturday night and attend the opening ceremony of the ASEAN summit on Sunday, the Thai government said in a statement, after earlier signalling he might have to miss the whole event.

