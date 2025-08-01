Jennifer Lopez arrives in Kazakhstan ahead of Astana concert - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Global pop icon Jennifer Lopez touched down in Kazakhstan's capital at 2:00 a.m. on August 1, ahead of her highly anticipated performance at Astana Arena later today.

The concert is part of Lopez’s Up All Night world tour, which began on July 1 and is set to conclude on August 3. The tour spans 17 cities across the globe, including major stops in Istanbul, Madrid, Barcelona, Budapest, Warsaw, Bucharest, Abu Dhabi, and now Astana, News.Az reports, citing Kazinform News Agency.

Preparations are in full swing for the event, which has generated significant buzz among fans in Kazakhstan. Members of Lopez's team, including vocalist Sharon Youngblood, have already taken to social media to share their impressions of Astana.

