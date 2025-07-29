Jennifer Lopez cancels planned concert in Russia amid reputational concerns

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jennifer Lopez has backed out of a scheduled concert in Moscow this August, citing potential backlash from the West amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, Russian media reports said Tuesday.

The pop icon had reportedly agreed to perform in the Russian capital for a fee of at least $1 million, and a date had already been set. However, the show was ultimately canceled, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to the outlet Mash, Lopez's team is concerned about reputational risks associated with performing in Russia and other CIS countries, including Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Armenia. While Lopez is reportedly open to performing in those countries in the future, she has postponed any appearances until the conflict in Ukraine is resolved.

Yevgeny Finkelstein, head of the major concert agency PMI, confirmed there had been discussions with Lopez’s team but declined to provide further details.

