Jennifer Psaki to be Joe Biden’s White House press secretary
- 30 Nov 2020 10:49
Jennifer Psaki will be White House press secretary of US President-elect Joe Biden, journalists from leading US media outlets, making part of Biden’s press pool, reported on Sunday, TASS reports.
Kate Bedingfield will be White House communications director. The senior communications team will be all-female, journalists said.