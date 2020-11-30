Yandex metrika counter

Jennifer Psaki to be Joe Biden’s White House press secretary

  • World
  • Share
Jennifer Psaki to be Joe Biden’s White House press secretary

Jennifer Psaki will be White House press secretary of US President-elect Joe Biden, journalists from leading US media outlets, making part of Biden’s press pool, reported on Sunday, TASS reports. 

Kate Bedingfield will be White House communications director. The senior communications team will be all-female, journalists said.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      